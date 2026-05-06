Mainland visitor arrivals top 1m during Golden Week, exceeding forecasts

Hong Kong recorded over 5.62 million cross-border trips during the five-day Labour Day Golden Week, with mainland visitor arrivals exceeding government expectations to top 1.01 million.

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According to the Immigration Department (ImmD), total passenger traffic across all control points reached 5.62 million from May 1 to May 5.

While the overall figure fell slightly short of the department's initial estimate of 6 million, the influx of mainland tourists proved stronger than anticipated.

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau had previously projected that 980,000 mainland tourists would visit Hong Kong during the holiday break. However, their arrivals exceeded 1.01 million.

The second day of the holiday (May 2) marked the peak day for mainland visitors, recording over 263,000 arrivals and 250,000 departures.

Meanwhile, outbound travel remained active, with more than 1.5 million departures made by Hong Kong residents.

The peak departure day was the start of the holiday on May 1, with over 430,000 residents leaving the city, while the highest volume of returning residents was recorded on May 3, with over 481,000 inbound trips.

On the final day of the Golden Week, the ImmD recorded over 809,000 total border crossings, including more than 237,000 Hong Kong residents returning to the city and approximately 155,000 mainland visitors heading home.

Additionally, about 251,000 Hong Kong residents traveled out of the city on the concluding day.