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NEWS

New Mark Six machine sparks buzz

NEWS
40 mins ago
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A new generation of Mark Six draw machine made its debut on Tuesday night, replacing the long-serving model with an updated design that has quickly sparked discussion among Hong Kong viewers.

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Unveiled during the latest draw, the fifth-generation machine retains the core mechanics of its predecessor, including a transparent spherical drum and a central ball-selection system. However, visible design changes and rumored technical upgrades have drawn widespread attention online.

Modern look with “horseshoe” design

One of the most noticeable changes is the machine’s flatter, more streamlined appearance. The traditional circular outer ring has been replaced by a split, horseshoe-shaped lighting structure.

Some online users noted that the horseshoe is widely regarded as a symbol of luck and wealth in European culture, and is also associated with the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Enhanced LED lighting has also become a focal point, with some viewers described the glowing effect as a sign of “fortune.”

How the draw works

The draw process largely mirrors previous versions, with minor visual differences:

  1. The base plate rotates at high speed, causing the 49 numbered balls to tumble and collide inside the drum.
  2. A transparent central column rises to capture a ball, accompanied by lighting effects that some viewers compared to a “lightsaber” scene.
  3. The selected ball is then lifted and released along tracks into display racks, with six main numbers on the left and a bonus number on the right.
  4. The process repeats until all winning numbers are drawn.

Mixed reactions from viewers

Public reaction has been divided. Some viewers said the new machine looked almost identical to the previous version and expressed disappointment.

Others joked that it was simply a “flattened version” of the old model, with humorous comments ranging from changes in the host’s hairstyle to comparisons with product advertisements.

However, some viewers praised the updated look as more modern, highlighting the brighter lighting and more compact design.

Hidden upgrades and “mystery feature”

Beyond its appearance, online discussions have focused on technical changes that are not immediately visible.

According to detailed analyses shared by enthusiasts, the machine belongs to the same product series as its predecessor, suggesting the upgrade is more of a facelift than a complete redesign.

However, one major change is believed to be a shift to a fully electric system, replacing the previous combination of electrical and air pressure mechanisms. This could make the machine quieter and faster in operation.

Some users also speculated that the new machine incorporates RFID (radio-frequency identification) technology, allowing each ball to be electronically identified.

A “re-entry” mechanism—designed to return drawn balls into the system if needed—has also been highlighted. However, observers noted that under Hong Kong’s lottery rules, this function is unlikely to be used.

Fairness remains key focus

While much of the analysis comes from online observers and remains unverified, the Hong Kong Jockey Club has emphasized that the new machine continues to operate under strict regulatory standards.

The operator said the fifth-generation system will follow established procedures to ensure the draw process remains fair, impartial, and transparent.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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