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NEWS

3-year-old boy injured in escalator accident at Kwai Fong mall

NEWS
7 mins ago
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source: Threads
source: Threads

A three-year-old boy was injured after his clothing became trapped in an escalator at a shopping mall in Kwai Fong on Sunday afternoon (May 3), leaving him with serious lower-body injuries.

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A police spokesman told Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, that officers received a report at about 5.17pm from security staff at Kwai Fong Plaza. The boy, who was visiting Hong Kong on a two-way permit, had been riding the escalator with his grandmother when he fell forward near the exit.

His trousers became caught in the gap between the escalator steps and the comb plate, resulting in injuries to his groin.

He was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment. The case was classified as “injury to person.”

According to a witness who shared the incident on social media, the child suddenly screamed, drawing attention from nearby shoppers.

The witness described the scene as “horrific,” saying the boy appeared to have suffered a severe open wound and was bleeding heavily. The child was heard screaming in pain, and the witness said the injuries were distressing even for adults to watch.

Photos circulating online showed a pair of light-coloured trousers caught at the escalator exit, with visible bloodstains believed to belong to the injured child.

Bystanders called emergency services, while mall security later activated the emergency stop button. An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and took the boy to hospital.

The witness urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant in potentially hazardous environments, stressing the importance of holding children’s hands and avoiding distractions such as mobile phones.

The incident has sparked discussion online about escalator safety, particularly for young children, with some questioning whether closer supervision or quicker action could have prevented the accident.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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