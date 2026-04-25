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NEWS

Elderly resident uses exoskeleton to scale 30 floors of fire-damaged building for cherished memories

NEWS
10 mins ago
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Nearly five months after a devastating fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, an elderly resident took extraordinary measures to reclaim his past, using a powered exoskeleton to help him climb 30 floors to his apartment and retrieve precious belongings.

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As residents were finally allowed to return to their units to collect what they could, a poignant scene unfolded at the Wang Cheong House.

An elderly resident surnamed Chan, was seen leaving the building with suitcases containing family photos and important documents he had salvaged from his 30th-floor home.

To accomplish the daunting physical challenge of climbing 30 stories in a building without power, Chan revealed he had specially purchased a wearable exoskeleton for over HK$7,000.

He confirmed that the assistive device was a great help, making the strenuous climb significantly less difficult.

Despite the relief of recovering his treasured items, when asked about his feelings upon re-entering his home, he gave a brief, weary response before quietly departing with his family.

His experience stood in contrast to that of others, highlighting the varying degrees of loss suffered by residents.

Another man, Tang, who lived on the 11th floor of the Wamg Yan House, shared that his apartment was completely destroyed by the fire. He was only able to salvage a few personal photos and some game cards before leaving the blackened building.

The difficult process of residents returning to their homes was overseen by government officials, including the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, who was on-site Saturday morning to observe the situation.

tai po firetai poWang Fuk Court

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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