Heartbreaking goodbyes at Wang Fuk Court as resident returns continue

As Wang Fuk Court residents continued returning to the fire-ravaged units, some took the time to make a final farewell to their homes filled with memories.

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Today marked the seventh day of returns across the seven blocks, with residents from Wang Cheong House and Wang Tao House taking their turn to enter the blocks since the tragic blaze.

Among them was Poon, a former resident of Wang Cheong House, who arrived with her sister and elder parents. Despite moving out over a decade ago, she never stopped coming home for the family—returning with her own children for Lunar New Year feasts, Mid-Autumn gatherings, and the quiet Sundays that family albums are made of.

Poon described the three-hour window for packing as a race against time, sharing the tight mission to retrieve personal belongings,ranging from parents’ marriage certificate, her own birth papers, children’s toys, and the family photo albums.

“Still, I want to take one last family photo inside,”Poon said with a shaking voice, fearing it would be the last chance for the family to be together in their home.

Another Wang Cheong House resident in his forties,Ma, shared that he had been in the estate since the age of three, expressing concerns over the situation in the flat.

He came holding blue chrysanthemums for a neighbor, a mother in her thirties, whose passing he learned about through social media. “I simply wanted to show respect,”he said.

Wong, a four-year resident of Wang Tao House, wished to retrieve all his valuables — but worried that the tight three hours might not be sufficient. "If the authorities let me, I'll come back again," he said.

Meanwhile ,Cheung of Wang Tao House's sixth floor counted himself lucky as his unit was spared by the flames, hoping to recover essentials including cash, watches, and photographs.