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NEWS

Wang Fuk Court resident allowed to revisit flat after finding others’ belongings inside

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A resident of Wang Fuk Court has been allowed to revisit his flat with assistance from government cleaning staff after discovering large amounts of rubbish and items belonging to others inside his unit.

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Tsui, who lives in Wang Cheong House, said he returned to the estate on Thursday with his parents to clear belongings from their former residence in Wang Kin House, following an earlier attempt on Tuesday.

During that visit, he found piles of unfamiliar items inside the flat, including what appeared to be neighbors’ belongings, as well as cigarettes, face masks, packaged food, and water bottles. The clutter prevented him from retrieving his own possessions.

Tsui described the experience as “deeply discouraging,” adding that he felt disrespected by the condition of his home.

Authorities later said the items were left behind during efforts to rescue pets from neighboring units, an explanation that drew criticism online, with some residents accusing the government of shifting responsibility.

Tsui said he does not blame his neighbors, noting that both sides share a consistent understanding of the pet rescue timeline. He declined to speculate on the cause of the situation, calling instead for a proper and dignified resolution.

Following media coverage, the government contacted him through social workers to arrange another visit, with staff expected to assist in clearing the flat alongside neighbors. The timing of the arrangement has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, other residents were seen returning to collect belongings, including families assisting elderly relatives. One resident of Wang Tai House, who has lived at the estate for 43 years, said he hoped to retrieve all of his personal items.

Wang Fuk Court

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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