Man found safe in Tsz Wan Shan after two-day search sparked by dispute with girlfriend

A 28-year-old man who went missing for two days following a dispute with his girlfriend was found safe on the Shatin Pass Road in Tsz Wan Shan on Sunday.

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The incident occurred on the night of May 1, when the man reportedly left in anger after a quarrel with his girlfriend over relationship issues. After he failed to return, the girlfriend received a message from him on May 2 and discovered his mobile phone signal was originating from near Lion Rock.

Unable to reach him through repeated calls, she notified the man’s elder brother, and the family subsequently reported the case to the police.

The family later tracked his location again, which showed him in the vicinity of Tsz Wan Shan. During the search operation, rescue personnel discovered beer cans and cigarette butts suspected to have been left by the man on a hillside near Shatin Pass Road.

Following an intensive two-day search, officers from the New Territories South Missing Persons Unit located the man at around noon near Peninsula Lions Garden.

He was found with only minor foot abrasions and remained conscious, and was later taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.