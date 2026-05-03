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NEWS

West Kowloon anti-crime operation nets 84, seizing drugs, suspected firearm

NEWS
46 mins ago
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Police have arrested 84 individuals in a two-day anti-crime operation across West Kowloon, seizing drugs, a cache of offensive weapons, and a suspected firearm.

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The operation took place on Friday and Saturday, with over 120 officers raiding multiple licensed and suspected illegal entertainment venues in areas from Tsim Sha Tsui to Mong Kok. 

During the operation, a large amount of weapons and drugs were uncovered, including large quantities of etomidate and cocaine. The seized weapons were knives, modified batons, and a suspected firearm that could spray chemical powder to cause temporary blindness and incapacitate targets. 

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Authorities said they will investigate the weapon's performance, origin, and its trail to Hong Kong. 

Among the 84 arrestees were 57 men and 27 women aged 18 to 67, including three non-Chinese. Notably, the youngest suspect was an 18-year-old local woman arrested for failing to produce proof of identity, while another 19-year-old local woman was wanted for breaching court bail conditions. 

The operation also included roadblocks across West Kowloon, where officers intercepted two suspicious cars. Officers seized 69 suspected etomidate capsules, 14 grams of suspected etomidate powder, 2 e-cigarette devices, 31 grams of suspected cocaine, and 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine. 

Meanwhile, officers also intercepted a 28-year-old man driving erratically, who later tested positive for ketamine and cocaine and was found with multiple stolen credit cards. He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and theft. 

Police stressed that enforcement will continue during long holidays and late-night hours, particularly targeting drug-related driving offenses.

anti-crime operationoffensive weaponssuspected drugs

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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