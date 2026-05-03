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NEWS

Amber rainstorm warning issued as heavy rain hits HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong is bracing for severe weather as the Observatory has issued the Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

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The Amber signal was hoisted at 2.20pm. Heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally across the city, exceeding 30 millimeters in an hour, and is likely to continue.

The forecaster said there will be flooding in some low-lying and poorly drained areas.

The Observatory also cautioned that violent gusts of wind could sweep through the city, advising anyone outdoors to seek safe shelter without delay.

A cold front is gradually moving across the coast of Guangdong, bringing with it heavy showers and severe squally thunderstorms that are already impacting the region.

The northeast monsoon will bring slightly cooler conditions to Guangdong in the coming days, with upper-air disturbances causing additional showers. As the disturbances move away by midweek, showers are expected to ease along the southern China coast. Later in the week, a southerly airstream is forecast to bring a gradual increase in temperatures across the region.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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