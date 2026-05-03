Jockey Club awards $375,000 to Joey Lam for historic Winter Olympics finish

Hong Kong short track speed skater Joey Lam Ching-yan has been awarded a HK$375,000 cash incentive by the Hong Kong Jockey Club for her historic seventh-place finish in the women’s 1500m final at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

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The Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme (JCAIAS) Presentation Ceremony took place on Sunday, marking the first time the scheme has honored a Winter Olympian.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lam said she was honored to represent Hong Kong and described the opportunity to race alongside world-class athletes as an invaluable experience.

“It reinforced my belief that you should never give up until the very last moment. I sincerely thank my coaches for their dedicated guidance and my family for their unconditional support,” she said.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui praised Lam’s breakthrough debut, which set a historic milestone for Hong Kong at the Winter Olympics.

She also extended her gratitude to the Hong Kong Jockey Club for its ongoing support for local elite athletes through the incentive scheme.

The Jockey Club’s Executive Director of Corporate Affairs Raymond Tam Chi-yuen noted that Lam’s perseverance and outstanding performance on the Olympic stage have not only set a new record for the city, but also inspired local youth to engage in winter sports and pursue their dreams.

He added that the Jockey Club has injected nearly HK$6.7 billion into Hong Kong’s elite and community sports over the past decade, and will continue to propel the city’s sports development.