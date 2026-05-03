HK action director Yuen Woo-ping honoured with Far East Film Festival lifetime awarad

Hong Kong’s action choreographer and film director Yuen Woo-ping has been awarded the pretigious Golden Mulberry Award for lifetime achivement at the 28th Far East Film Festival in Italy.

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The honour was presented last night at the closing ceremony of the festival, which ran from April 24 to May 2.

The martial arts master's most recent directorial work, "Blades of the Guardians"”, not only set a new global box office record for the Chinese martial arts film genre but also received the Crystal Mulberry – Audience Award – at the festival.

Beginning his career as a martial arts choreographer in Hong Kong films in the early 1970s, Yuen has directed more than 30 local and international films, widely recognised for his profound impact on Hong Kong and global action filmmaking.

His credits for choreographed action include "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon", "The Matrix" series, the "Kill Bill" series and the "Ip Man" franchise, cementing the international stature of Hong Kong action films.

Attending the closing ceremony were Gary Mak Sing-hei, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency(CCIDA) and Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC) chairman Wilfred Wong Ying-wai.

They both congratulated Yuen on the lifetime honour and thanked him for his deep contributions to Hong Kong and global action cinema.

In another recognition, first-time directors Kwok Ka-hei and Jack Lee Chun-kit received the White Mulberry Award for Best First Feature for their film, “Unidentified Murder”.