logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK action director Yuen Woo-ping honoured with Far East Film Festival lifetime awarad

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

 Hong Kong’s action choreographer and film director Yuen Woo-ping has been awarded the pretigious Golden Mulberry Award for lifetime achivement at the 28th Far East Film Festival in Italy.  

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The honour was presented last night at the closing ceremony of the festival, which ran from April 24 to May 2. 

The martial arts master's most recent directorial work, "Blades of the Guardians", not only set a new global box office record for the Chinese martial arts film genre but also received the Crystal Mulberry – Audience Award – at the festival. 

Beginning his career as a martial arts choreographer in Hong Kong films in the early 1970s, Yuen has directed more than 30 local and international films, widely recognised for his profound impact on Hong Kong and global action filmmaking. 

His credits for choreographed action include "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon", "The Matrix" series, the "Kill Bill" series and the "Ip Man" franchise, cementing the international stature of Hong Kong action films. 

Attending the closing ceremony were Gary Mak Sing-hei, Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency(CCIDA) and Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC)  chairman Wilfred Wong Ying-wai. 

They both congratulated Yuen on the lifetime honour and thanked him for his deep contributions to Hong Kong and global action cinema. 

In another recognition, first-time directors Kwok Ka-hei and Jack Lee Chun-kit received the White Mulberry Award for Best First Feature for their film, “Unidentified Murder”.  

 

Yuen Woo-pingFar East Film Festival

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Man found safe in Tsz Wan Shan after two-day search sparked by dispute with girlfriend
NEWS
36 mins ago
Public perception and morale to be considered in civil service pay adjustments: Ingrid Yeung
NEWS
59 mins ago
Jockey Club awards $375,000 to Joey Lam for historic Winter Olympics finish
NEWS
1 hour ago
May cold fronts are normal despite rare frequency, says meteorologist
NEWS
1 hour ago
West Kowloon anti-crime operation nets 84, seizing drugs, suspected firearm
NEWS
3 hours ago
Golden Week day 3 hits 190,000 crossings with inbound peak ahead
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Quality over quantity in HK’s first five-year plan: Anthony Cheung
NEWS
4 hours ago
Travel Industry Council calls for regulated hiking and camping tours to ease countryside overcrowding
NEWS
4 hours ago
Amber rainstorm warning issued as heavy rain hits HK
NEWS
5 hours ago
Golden Week tourism surge set to put HK's GDP growth at five-year high: Paul Chan
NEWS
7 hours ago
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
02-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
NEWS
21 hours ago
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
01-05-2026 17:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.