Thieves steal $1.4m in watches and cash from Deep Water Bay mansion

Burglars broke into a luxury detached house at Orchid Hill on Shouson Hill Road, Deep Water Bay, making off with valuables worth approximately HK$1.4 million while the owners were traveling abroad.

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The break-in was reported to police at 10.11am this morning by a domestic helper at the residence. She told officers that the back iron gate had been forced open and that multiple floors of the house showed signs of being ransacked.

After a preliminary count, police confirmed the theft of ten luxury watches, valued at around HK$1 million, and approximately HK$400,000 in cash.

According to sources, the homeowners are currently overseas, leaving the property in the care of three domestic helpers.

One of the helpers reported that everything was secure when she checked at 9pm last night, with all cabinets locked.

However, at 8am this morning, she discovered that the home had been searched, finding the back gate open with three non-original keys left in the lock and burglary tools abandoned on the ground.

Police have classified the case as a burglary and the investigation has been handed over to the Western police district. No arrests have been made at this time.