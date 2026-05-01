logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Over 1m crossed Hong Kong border on the second day of Golden Week

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

More than 1.08 million people had already passed through Hong Kong's borders by 9pm on Saturday, the second day of the Labour Day Golden Week holiday, including over 256,000 visitors from the mainland, signaling the start of a massive travel surge.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bustling day is part of a larger wave of traffic anticipated by the Immigration Department, which forecasts that nearly 6 million people will enter and exit the city during the five-day holiday period.

The vast majority of these journeys, around 5 million, are expected to take place across the various land-based border control points.

Authorities are preparing for peak travel days, with the busiest day for departures expected to be today when an estimated 636,000 people will leave the city.

The peak for arrivals is projected to be tomorrow, with Hong Kong preparing to welcome as many as 688,000 people in a single day.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Thieves steal $1.4m in watches and cash from Deep Water Bay mansion
NEWS
59 mins ago
Four winners split massive jackpot in record-breaking Mark Six draw
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK lawmaker calls for expansion of halal industry to boost Muslim-friendly tourism
NEWS
3 hours ago
(AI generated image for illustration purpose)
'A game of luck': Hong Kong's Siu Mei chefs under fire in viral online complaint
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hong Kongers go all-in for record-breaking $228m Mark Six jackpot
NEWS
8 hours ago
Govt confident in buyout plan for Wang Chi House, sets 75pc owner approval threshold
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File photo)
Woman posing as delivery driver sparks burglary alert in Sai Wan Ho
NEWS
9 hours ago
Four taxi drivers arrested in Golden Week clampdown at HKIA and Disneyland
NEWS
10 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court residents question costly demolition plan upon return
NEWS
11 hours ago
Golden Week sees over 213,000 crossings by Saturday morning; peak travel expected
NEWS
12 hours ago
Times Square a 'ghost town' amidst bustling Golden Week crowds in Causeway Bay
NEWS
01-05-2026 17:34 HKT
Taxi electronic payment complaints emerge in Hong Kong; drivers seek understanding
NEWS
14 hours ago
Uber acquires Hong Kong taxi-hailing app 'FlyTaxi'
NEWS
01-05-2026 22:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.