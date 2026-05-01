Over 1m crossed Hong Kong border on the second day of Golden Week

More than 1.08 million people had already passed through Hong Kong's borders by 9pm on Saturday, the second day of the Labour Day Golden Week holiday, including over 256,000 visitors from the mainland, signaling the start of a massive travel surge.

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The bustling day is part of a larger wave of traffic anticipated by the Immigration Department, which forecasts that nearly 6 million people will enter and exit the city during the five-day holiday period.

The vast majority of these journeys, around 5 million, are expected to take place across the various land-based border control points.

Authorities are preparing for peak travel days, with the busiest day for departures expected to be today when an estimated 636,000 people will leave the city.

The peak for arrivals is projected to be tomorrow, with Hong Kong preparing to welcome as many as 688,000 people in a single day.