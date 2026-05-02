Tourist films and confronts groper at popular Hong Kong photo spot, leading to arrest

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly groping two women at a popular photo-op location in Sai Wan after a quick-thinking Taiwanese tourist witnessed the assaults, filmed the second incident, and confronted the suspect on the spot.

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The incident, which gained attention after the tourist posted her video online, occurred at the well-known intersection of Forbes Street and Davis Street, a spot popular with locals and visitors for its photo opportunities.

According to police, they received a report on April 26 that two women, aged between 20 and 30, had been indecently assaulted by a stranger in the area.

The Western police district launched an investigation, reviewing extensive CCTV footage, including from the city's "SmartView" surveillance network. This led to the arrest of a 36-year-old local man, surnamed Yau, in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday.

The key evidence came from the alert Taiwanese tourist who witnessed the entire series of events. She stated that she first saw the suspect grope one woman but was unable to film it in time.

Determined to catch him, she decided to follow him, describing herself as "tracking him with a pounding heart." Her persistence paid off when she successfully filmed the man striking again.

Her video shows a busy sidewalk where one of the victims was standing, looking towards a popular coffee shop, likely preparing to take a photo with its famous "Hong Kong" sign.

Suddenly, the suspect, wearing a blue shirt, approaches from behind and brushes his hand against the woman's buttocks before attempting to walk away.

However, the man was immediately intercepted by the tourist filming him. She can be heard on camera confronting him directly, asking in Mandarin, "Why did you touch her butt?"

The suspect appeared flustered, repeatedly apologizing and trying to block her camera before the video ends. The tourist described him as a "perverted serial offender" and handed the footage over to Hong Kong police, urging other women to be vigilant.

The suspect is currently out on bail and is required to report back to the police in late May.

Police have reiterated that indecent assault is a serious crime, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

They stressed that they take such cases very seriously and urged any victims or witnesses to report incidents immediately so that perpetrators can be brought to justice.