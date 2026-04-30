Customs steps up patrols at tourist hotspots ahead of Labour Day Golden Week

Hong Kong Customs has launched a city-wide operation to reinforce consumer protection, increasing patrols and educational efforts at popular shopping destinations just as the city braces for an influx of visitors for the mainland's Labour Day Golden Week holiday.

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Campaign aims to prevent unfair trade practices

Starting from April 29, Hong Kong Customs officers are ramping up their presence in key retail areas across the city to ensure merchants comply with the Trade Descriptions Ordinance and to safeguard the rights of both local shoppers and visiting tourists.

In addition to general patrols in shopping hubs, the operation is specifically targeting tourist-heavy districts such as Yau Tsim Mong, Hung Hom, To Kwa Wan, and Causeway Bay.

Officers are conducting compliance and educational visits to businesses that are popular with visitors, including pharmacies, dried seafood and ginseng stores, jewelry shops, and street-level vendor stalls, reminding them of their legal obligations.

Customs personnel are also stationed at land boundary control points, distributing informational leaflets to arriving travelers and local consumers. The advice urges shoppers to patronize reputable stores, to carefully check the specifications of goods, and to compare prices before making a purchase.

Crucially, consumers are reminded to confirm the total price and the unit of measurement before paying, and to keep all receipts and records, which can serve as vital evidence if a complaint needs to be filed later.

The leaflets also suggest that if a product's authenticity is in doubt, customers should first check with the trademark holder or their official agent.

The department emphasized its serious concern over dishonest business tactics that target and mislead tourists.

A dedicated rapid action force remains on standby to handle urgent complaints from visitors who are only in Hong Kong for a short period, ensuring that their cases are immediately referred to investigators for priority handling.

Under the Trade Descriptions Ordinance, it is illegal for merchants to engage in unfair trade practices.

This includes making false claims about products, using misleading omissions, employing aggressive sales tactics, or engaging in "bait-and-switch" schemes.

Selling or possessing counterfeit goods for commercial purposes is also a serious offense. Convictions can lead to a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and five years in prison.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected violations of the ordinance via the 24-hour hotline, a dedicated email address, or an online reporting form.