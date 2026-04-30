logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKTDC fairs attract over 95,000 buyers, sealing millions in deals and reinforcing Hong Kong's global trade status

NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
+3

Hong Kong’s vital role as an international trade hub was powerfully affirmed as the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) successfully concluded seven flagship lifestyle and licensing events, which drew more than 95,000 buyers from 134 countries and regions to the city for sourcing and high-stakes business negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A major boost for creative and lifestyle industries

The series of large-scale fairs served as a dynamic platform for a diverse range of industries, connecting exhibitors with a global audience and showcasing Hong Kong's unique strengths in creative design, brand development, and intellectual property.

The strong international turnout, with a notable increase in buyers from the Philippines, Canada, and Türkiye, highlighted the events' far-reaching appeal.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, Jenny Koo, noted that the successful fairs align with Hong Kong's strategy to develop its role as a regional intellectual property trading hub, reinforcing its unique advantage as a bridge between mainland China and the rest of the world.

Survey reveals cautious optimism amid global challenges

To gauge industry sentiment, the HKTDC surveyed over 1,500 exhibitors and buyers. The results painted a picture of cautious optimism, with nearly half of the respondents expecting their sales to grow in the coming years.

However, they also identified significant operational challenges, including the fluctuating global economy and geopolitical tensions.

The survey highlighted a clear trend towards market diversification. While exhibitors are actively exploring opportunities in Europe and North America, they identified ASEAN countries, Taiwan, and India as holding the most promising prospects for sales growth.

In terms of product trends, the market is showing strong demand for cultural and sustainable gifts, designer home products, and branded fashion.

Deals and partnerships underscore fair's success

The true measure of the events' impact was the flurry of business activity on the exhibition floors. Exhibitors reported significant interest and tangible results, securing substantial orders and forging valuable new partnerships.

One Dubai-based exhibitor, Alpha Art, anticipated potential orders totaling around US$1 million after a successful first day. A local swimwear specialist, New High Limited, connected with dozens of potential buyers and expects initial orders of approximately US$100,000, with new contacts in Dubai and North Africa facilitating their expansion into new markets.

In the licensing sector, a Hong Kong IP holder secured a deal worth over US$200,000 with a Malaysian partner.

Further strengthening Hong Kong's trade relationships, the HKTDC signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with trade promotion bodies from mainland China's Shanxi and Fujian provinces, as well as from Busan, Korea, aiming to help international enterprises leverage Hong Kong's platform to "go global."

Innovation in materials and technology creates new opportunities

A key theme throughout the fairs was the focus on innovation. The Fashion InStyle event featured a dedicated zone with over 60 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge materials, ranging from self-developed technical fabrics to sustainable alternatives like salmon-skin leather and pineapple fiber.

At Home InStyle, exhibitors specializing in "gerontechnology"—technology designed for the elderly—and eco-friendly products drew significant interest. One company debuting an infection-prevention mobile toilet received numerous inquiries from care homes and potential partners worldwide.

Another exhibitor, presenting biodegradable cutlery made from lotus stems, entered into discussions for joint development projects.

These innovations underscore the industry's shift towards high-value-added and socially conscious products, opening up new avenues for business growth and demonstrating the fairs' role as a premier platform for discovering the future of lifestyle and design.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - April 30, 2026
NEWS
13 mins ago
Authorities launch pre-Golden Week blitz on illegal labor and unlicensed tour guides; 22 arrested
NEWS
50 mins ago
Customs steps up patrols at tourist hotspots ahead of Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mark Six marks 50th anniversary with exhibition and record $228m draw
NEWS
2 hours ago
Missing cat safely returned to Cheung Sha Wan shop after mistakenly taken for stray
NEWS
2 hours ago
City-wide vaping ban takes immediate effect, with two fined on first day
NEWS
2 hours ago
$100,000 bank robbery attempt foiled in Causeway Bay, suspect arrested
NEWS
3 hours ago
Singaporean man found dead in Tai Wo Hau flat after absence raises alarm
NEWS
4 hours ago
Man arrested in connection with Tsuen Wan burglaries targeting insecure buildings
NEWS
4 hours ago
Over 90pc of step stools fail safety tests; some break under pressure, the Consumer Council finds
NEWS
4 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
29-04-2026 20:56 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.