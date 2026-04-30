HKTDC fairs attract over 95,000 buyers, sealing millions in deals and reinforcing Hong Kong's global trade status

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Hong Kong’s vital role as an international trade hub was powerfully affirmed as the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) successfully concluded seven flagship lifestyle and licensing events, which drew more than 95,000 buyers from 134 countries and regions to the city for sourcing and high-stakes business negotiations.

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A major boost for creative and lifestyle industries

The series of large-scale fairs served as a dynamic platform for a diverse range of industries, connecting exhibitors with a global audience and showcasing Hong Kong's unique strengths in creative design, brand development, and intellectual property.

The strong international turnout, with a notable increase in buyers from the Philippines, Canada, and Türkiye, highlighted the events' far-reaching appeal.

HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, Jenny Koo, noted that the successful fairs align with Hong Kong's strategy to develop its role as a regional intellectual property trading hub, reinforcing its unique advantage as a bridge between mainland China and the rest of the world.

Survey reveals cautious optimism amid global challenges

To gauge industry sentiment, the HKTDC surveyed over 1,500 exhibitors and buyers. The results painted a picture of cautious optimism, with nearly half of the respondents expecting their sales to grow in the coming years.

However, they also identified significant operational challenges, including the fluctuating global economy and geopolitical tensions.

The survey highlighted a clear trend towards market diversification. While exhibitors are actively exploring opportunities in Europe and North America, they identified ASEAN countries, Taiwan, and India as holding the most promising prospects for sales growth.

In terms of product trends, the market is showing strong demand for cultural and sustainable gifts, designer home products, and branded fashion.

Deals and partnerships underscore fair's success

The true measure of the events' impact was the flurry of business activity on the exhibition floors. Exhibitors reported significant interest and tangible results, securing substantial orders and forging valuable new partnerships.

One Dubai-based exhibitor, Alpha Art, anticipated potential orders totaling around US$1 million after a successful first day. A local swimwear specialist, New High Limited, connected with dozens of potential buyers and expects initial orders of approximately US$100,000, with new contacts in Dubai and North Africa facilitating their expansion into new markets.

In the licensing sector, a Hong Kong IP holder secured a deal worth over US$200,000 with a Malaysian partner.

Further strengthening Hong Kong's trade relationships, the HKTDC signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with trade promotion bodies from mainland China's Shanxi and Fujian provinces, as well as from Busan, Korea, aiming to help international enterprises leverage Hong Kong's platform to "go global."

Innovation in materials and technology creates new opportunities

A key theme throughout the fairs was the focus on innovation. The Fashion InStyle event featured a dedicated zone with over 60 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge materials, ranging from self-developed technical fabrics to sustainable alternatives like salmon-skin leather and pineapple fiber.

At Home InStyle, exhibitors specializing in "gerontechnology"—technology designed for the elderly—and eco-friendly products drew significant interest. One company debuting an infection-prevention mobile toilet received numerous inquiries from care homes and potential partners worldwide.

Another exhibitor, presenting biodegradable cutlery made from lotus stems, entered into discussions for joint development projects.

These innovations underscore the industry's shift towards high-value-added and socially conscious products, opening up new avenues for business growth and demonstrating the fairs' role as a premier platform for discovering the future of lifestyle and design.