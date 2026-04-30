Authorities launch pre-Golden Week blitz on illegal labor and unlicensed tour guides; 22 arrested

Hong Kong authorities have initiated a sweeping, multi-pronged crackdown across the city to combat illegal employment and unregulated tourism activities ahead of the mainland's Labour Day Golden Week holiday. In a series of coordinated operations, the Immigration Department arrested 18 suspected illegal workers and four alleged employers.

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City-wide raids target illegal employment

In a series of targeted actions from April 24 to 29, the Immigration Department conducted multiple operations to combat illegal labor. These included the department's own operation codenamed "Contribute" as well as joint efforts with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (Operation Flabbergast), and the Hong Kong Police Force (Operation Champion).

During the week-long blitz, investigators raided numerous locations, including restaurants, retail shops, and renovation sites.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 18 suspected illegal workers, comprising 13 men and five women aged between 19 and 54. One of the women is also under investigation for the alleged use and possession of a suspected forged identity card.

Four individuals, two men and two women aged 39 to 54, were arrested as the suspected employers. The Immigration Department has stated that the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may follow.

Joint patrols to tackle unlicensed tour guides

In parallel, the Immigration Department has teamed up with the Travel Industry Authority (TIA) to address the issue of illegal tour guides. On April 29 and 30, joint teams were dispatched to popular tourist attractions such as the West Kowloon Cultural District, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, the Avenue of Stars, and Wong Tai Sin Temple.

They distributed informational leaflets to the public and tourists, urging them not to hire unlicensed tour leaders or guides.

The TIA emphasized that it will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies throughout the Golden Week period to strictly clamp down on illegal tour guide activities.

This comes after the TIA participated in a high-level, cross-departmental meeting convened by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to coordinate management arrangements for incoming tour groups.

The authority also met with lawmakers and representatives from the Security Bureau, Immigration Department, and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong to discuss specific measures to strengthen enforcement.

The TIA also issued a reminder to mainland tourists, advising them to confirm that their tour is organized by a legally qualified travel agent in mainland China and handled by a licensed Hong Kong travel agent upon arrival.

This ensures their rights are fully protected. Tourists who feel they have been treated unfairly by merchants or who encounter suspected illegal guides are urged to immediately notify the TIA or contact the police for assistance.

Under the Travel Industry Ordinance, any person providing tour guide or leader services in Hong Kong must hold a valid license from the TIA. Anyone operating without the required license commits a criminal offense and, upon conviction, faces a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and one year in prison.

The Immigration Department encourages the public to report suspected illegal labor activities through its dedicated channels.