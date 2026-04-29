Abandoned phone emits smoke at MTR Kwun Tong station, staff quickly extinguish

An abandoned mobile phone emitted smoke at MTR Kwun Tong station on Thursday afternoon, with station staff quickly extinguishing the incident before firefighters arrived, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at 4.39pm that a phone had suddenly emitted smoke near a rubbish bin at the station concourse. By the time firefighters arrived, MTR staff had already put out the smoke using fire extinguishers.

Online footage showed two male staff members crouching by the phone, which was placed on the ground behind an advertising board, and using an extinguisher against it. Passers-by covered their noses to avoid the powder but remained calm.

The MTR confirmed the incident occurred around 4pm and that no one was injured. Station operations remained normal during the handling of the incident.