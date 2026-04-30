Missing cat safely returned to Cheung Sha Wan shop after mistakenly taken for stray

A beloved shop cat from Cheung Sha Wan, known affectionately as Sesame, has been joyously reunited with its owner after a surprising turn of events. The feline, a cherished fixture at a Wing Lung Street grocery store for four years and popular among local residents, went missing last Friday.

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Surveillance footage released by the cat's owner captured the moment Sesame was taken around 9.42pm on April 24.

Footage uploaded by the cat’s owner shows a pair of suspects—a long-haired woman and a bearded man—trying to put Sesame into a plastic bag. The cat struggled and jumped onto the ground, but the woman was seen smiling throughout the incident.

On April 27, the owner posted online, saying she had deep affection for the cat. She filed a police report and called on residents to help identify the two suspects and urge them to return the cat.

Fortunately, the situation resolved positively when the female suspect proactively contacted the owner to facilitate Sesame's return. She explained that she had genuinely mistook the pet for a stray cat.

Out of concern for what she believed to be a homeless animal; she had taken Sesame home to provide care and nourishment. Upon realizing that the cat had a loving owner, she promptly decided to return it.

The owner later confirmed that, given the circumstances and Sesame's safe return, she would not be pursuing the matter further with the authorities.