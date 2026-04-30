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NEWS

City-wide vaping ban takes immediate effect, with two fined on first day

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong's stringent new ban on the public possession of alternative smoking products came into immediate effect this morning, with authorities issuing two penalty tickets on the very first day of enforcement.

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According to the Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office, two individuals were fined after being discovered using heated tobacco products during a patrol in the Admiralty district.

Under the newly enacted regulation, anyone found possessing products such as e-cigarette liquids, heat-not-burn tobacco sticks, or herbal cigarettes in a public place will face a fixed penalty of HK$3,000.

Following the implementation this morning, Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office head Manny Lam Man-chung reported that two individuals were found using heated tobacco products during a patrol in Admiralty.

“There will be no warning if inspectors find anyone carrying alternative smoking products,” Lam said.

+2

He announced that both publicity campaigns and officer patrols will be significantly enhanced over the next two weeks, with a particular focus on high-traffic business districts.

While the law prohibits the possession of e-cigarette capsules and heat sticks, he stated that officers will seize the devices as needed, including all-in-one units that cannot be disassembled—for evidence or testing.

Addressing concerns that the strict measures could negatively impact tourism, Lam dismissed the idea, pointing to the experiences of Thailand and Singapore. Both countries implemented similar bans in 2014 and 2018 respectively, without seeing a decline in visitor numbers.

"We believe that tourists are not coming to Hong Kong for smoking," Lam said, adding that the number of visitor arrivals has continued to rise despite the ban prohibiting the import of alternative smoking products four years ago. 

He reiterated that the primary driver for the policy is public health and strongly encouraged smokers to seek help quitting for the sake of themselves and their families, promoting the government's free cessation hotline.

Contradicting ban: Long-Term Tobacco Policy Concern Group

Meanwhile, the Long-Term Tobacco Policy Concern Group expressed concerns that banning public possession while allowing private possession creates a contradiction, which drives smokers underground.

The group further highlighted the challenges for the authorities to track the actual smoking rates if all use shifts to private spaces, hidden transactions, and concealed locations.

The group also raised a significant concern regarding tourists, particularly those from mainland China where purchasing and using e-cigarettes remains legal. They cautioned that these visitors could inadvertently fall into a "legal trap" upon arrival in Hong Kong, unaware of the strict public possession ban.

e-cigarettesbansmoking

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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