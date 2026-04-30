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NEWS

Singaporean man found dead in Tai Wo Hau flat after absence raises alarm

NEWS
33 mins ago
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A 48-year-old man was found dead inside a flat on Kwok Shui Road in Tai Wo Hau on Thursday (Apr 30), after police received a report of a suspected unconscious resident.

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Police said officers were called to the scene shortly before noon and entered the unit for investigation. The man was certified dead at the scene. The cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

According to initial information, the deceased was a Singaporean national holding a Hong Kong identity card and had a history of health issues.

A source said he was discovered after colleagues raised concerns over his prolonged absence from work. They later went to his residence to check on him, where they made the discovery and alerted authorities.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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