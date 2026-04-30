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NEWS

Four arrested after parking dispute turns into fight in Kwai Chung

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A taxi driver and three South Asian men have been arrested after a parking dispute escalated into a fight in Kwai Chung on Thursday morning (Apr 30).

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Police said they received a report at 10.08am from the taxi driver who claimed he had been assaulted at a taxi stand outside Chak Yam House, On Yam Estate.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that the taxi driver and three South Asian men in a seven-seater vehicle were involved in a dispute over parking, which escalated into a physical altercation. All four were arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place.

The individuals sustained minor injuries including abrasions, leg pain and chest discomfort, and were conscious when sent to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

A white private car and a taxi were seen at the scene, with the taxi positioned diagonally in front of the private car and the driver’s door of the white vehicle dented.

The case is being investigated by the Kwai Tsing District Crime Squad.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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