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Elderly swimmer dies in suspected drowning off Tai Po’s Lung Mei Beach

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 73-year-old man died in a suspected drowning off Lung Mei Beach in Tai Po on Thursday morning (April 30).

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Police said they received a report at about 7.25am that a man was seen struggling in the water about 100 meters off the beach along Ting Kok Road.

Rescue personnel rushed to the scene and pulled the man, who was unconscious, from the sea. He was taken by ambulance to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man is believed to have been swimming at the time of the incident.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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