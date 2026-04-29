Asia–Middle East private jet traffic jumps nearly 20pc: report

The private jet corridor between Asia and the Middle East was among the fastest-growing international routes last year, recording a nearly 20 percent increase, according to data from VistaJet, a global private aviation company.

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The figures were released in the latest Wealth Report by global property consultancy Knight Frank, which highlighted how shifting lifestyles among high-net-worth individuals are driving demand for private aviation.

The report noted that affluent individuals are increasingly owning homes and running businesses across multiple locations, contributing to a rise in long-haul private jet travel.

Beyond the Asia–Middle East corridor, other routes also saw strong growth. Traffic between Africa and Asia rose by 42 percent, while routes from the Middle East to North America increased by 28 percent. Travel between Europe and the Middle East grew by 17 percent.

While established routes such as New York–London remain among the busiest, VistaJet data showed rapid expansion in less traditional pairings, reflecting a broader shift toward multi-location living.

The route between Jeddah and Riyadh recorded the sharpest increase at 269 percent, driven by Saudi Arabia’s domestic transformation. Meanwhile, traffic between Hong Kong and Tokyo rose by 65 percent, indicating closer regional economic integration.

Ian Moore, chief commercial officer at VistaJet, said the customer profile is also evolving, with a record 47 percent of first-time private jet users now under the age of 45 - reflecting a younger, globally minded generation of wealth creators.

"This increasingly mobile generation is reshaping residential demand, purchasing homes across multiple cities and lifestyle destinations rather than relying on a single primary base," said Liam Bailey, global head of research at Knight Frank.

"As a result, we are seeing sustained demand for prime residential property in well-connected global hubs and high-quality second-home markets," Bailey added.