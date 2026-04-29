61-year-old chef jailed 18 years for seven-year sexual abuse of daughter

A 61-year-old chef has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after admitting to raping and sexually assaulting his daughter over seven years across mainland China and Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The High Court heard that the defendant fathered three children with his mistress in Haifeng County, Guangdong, and that his daughter X, born in 2003, had limited contact with him during her childhood.

From 2015 onwards, when X was approximately 11 years old, the defendant repeatedly sexually assaulted her, including forced kissing, forced removal of clothing, groping of her breasts, oral sexual acts, and digital penetration.

X is said to have attempted to resist, but the defendant continued the abuse, claiming such conduct was normal for a father and offering her money as “pocket money” in exchange for silence. She reportedly began locking her door whenever he visited to avoid further contact.

The court heard that in September 2021, X moved to Hong Kong and lived with her brother in a subdivided flat in Hung Hom. During her 14-day COVID-19 quarantine, the defendant took advantage of her isolation and repeatedly raped her while she was asleep or alone, despite her attempts to resist, shout for help, and refuse. He restrained her and covered her mouth, causing severe pain and fear.

He also inserted a sex toy into X’s vagina, causing her pain, and later raped her again before taking and showing her intimate photographs. The final assault occurred in March 2022, after which contact ceased, though X remained in fear.

On 19 April 2022, X disclosed the abuse to her mother and was advised to report it, while the defendant urged her to keep the matter within the family and not involve the authorities.

X suffered long-term psychological trauma but did not disclose the incidents after arriving in Hong Kong. On 18 October 2023, she attempted suicide.

The defendant was arrested when he visited her in hospital and admitted to having sexual intercourse with her during the relevant period. He pleaded guilty to six counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

In sentencing, Judge Esther Toh Lye-ping described the case as “heartbreaking and deeply disturbing,” saying the defendant had grossly abused his position as a father and manipulated the victim into silence.

The court also criticized the victim’s mother for failing to intervene earlier, noting concerns over financial dependence.

The judge said the victim had suffered severe and lasting psychological trauma and would require long-term treatment, adding that the defendant had turned the family home into a “place of fear.” The 18-year sentence reflected the gravity of the offences and society’s condemnation of sexual violence.