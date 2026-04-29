Govt-funded youth hostels delayed up to 11 years, fail to meet targets: Audit report

Government-funded youth hostel projects in Hong Kong have failed to deliver the target number of units and have experienced significant delays, according to the latest reports from the Director of Audit.

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The report references a 2012 government target to provide a first batch of 3,000 accommodation units, depending on the implementation ability of the NGOs involved.

However, the audit found that as of December 2025, only 1,326 hostel units had been completed and were in operation. In total, only 2,877 hostel units are expected to be provided across the seven youth hostel projects constructed or planned with government funding.

The report also revealed significant construction delays. The time required to complete five of the youth hostels was three to 11 years longer than their original expected completion dates.

This was up to 2.5 years longer than even their revised completion dates, which were stated in the concerned LegCo Finance Committee paper when funding approval for the construction works was sought.

For the two other planned hostels, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) has not yet sought funding approval for the construction works or specified a completion timeframe.