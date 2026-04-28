Tycoon's firm slapped with $980,000 fine for illegal structures at luxury home

A company owned by tycoon Thomas Chan Tin-chi and his wife has been fined nearly HK$1 million after a landslide, triggered by a severe black rainstorm in September 2023, revealed illegal structures at their luxury home in the Redhill Peninsula estate.

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A court has imposed a total fine of HK$980,000 on Future Ocean Limited, a company owned by prominent businessman Chan Tin-chi and his wife Yuen Wai-ming, for building illegal structures and occupying government land at their House 74 property in the exclusive Redhill Peninsula.

The unauthorized additions, including a garden and a platform, came to light following a dramatic hillside collapse during a record-breaking rainstorm almost three years ago.

During the sentencing at Eastern Magistrates' Courts, Magistrate Tobias Cheng Yun-chung described the case as extremely serious, stating that the company had demonstrated a complete disregard for the law and public safety.

The court found Future Ocean Limited guilty on a total of seven charges after a trial.

One charge, brought by the Lands Department, was for illegally erecting a structure on unleased government land.

The remaining six charges were filed by the Buildings Department for initiating and carrying out construction work without the necessary prior written approval and consent from the building authority.