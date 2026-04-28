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NEWS

Govt set to bring Wang Chi House into $6.8b Wang Fuk Court buyout plan: sources

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Wang Chi House is expected to be included in the government's Wang Fuk Court acquisition scheme, joining the seven other fire-ravaged blocks in the long-term resettlement proposal, according to sources.

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As the only blocks left unscathed in last year's deadly Tai Po blaze, Wang Chi House was originally excluded from the government's HK$6.8 billion acquisition in February.

It is reported that about 75 percent of Wang Chi House homeowners expressed their preference for acquisition to the authorities, where the government is expected to announce the details around 4.30pm.

Under the previously announced proposal, residents choosing a cash buyout will receive either HK$8,000 or HK$10,500 per square foot, depending on whether the premium has been paid up.

Meanwhile, residents opting for a flat-for-flat swap will be offered new subsidized flats at 10 designated projects under the Housing Authority or the Housing Society through a special sales exercise. Available replacement flats include Shing Chi Court in Kowloon Bay, projects on Chung Nga Road West in Tai Po, Pak Wo Road in Fanling and Anderson Road in Kwun Tong.

In an earlier statement, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said the government's door was always open to expand the acquisition to Wang Chi Court if owners reached a relatively high level of consensus.

He added that the acquisition price would match that offered for the other seven blocks.

Similarly, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin also emphasized that discussions could begin if more than half of the Wang Chi House homeowners expressed a desire for government acquisition of their units.

With positive feedback from the “engagement team”, Ho assured continued communication with residents to explore the best arrangement that balances compassion, reason, and the rule of law.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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