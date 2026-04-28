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HK Disneyland sees near-record performance amid anniversary boost

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has reported another year of strong performance, with attendance reaching 7.5 million and hotel occupancy averaging about 80 percent for the fiscal year 2025.

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The results, covering the period from late September 2024 to late September 2025, mark consecutive years of near-record revenue, earnings and net profit for the resort, driven in part by its 20th anniversary celebrations.

“Our steady performance is a testament to the resort’s resilience and timeless appeal,” said managing director Tim Sypko. “These results reflect the power of the Disney brand and our successful business strategy, including sustained investment in regional marketing activations, innovative offerings and enhanced seasonal events.”

Anniversary celebrations draw visitors

The resort’s 20th anniversary campaign, launched in June 2025, featured large-scale attractions including a new parade, castle stage show and nighttime spectacle, alongside themed merchandise and dining experiences.

Marketing efforts extended across key regional markets, supported by travel trade events in cities such as Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul and Manila, helping to attract both local and international visitors.

The resort also expanded collaborations with local attractions and events, including bundled ticket offerings tied to concerts and partnerships with Kai Tak Sports Park and Ngong Ping 360, as part of broader tourism initiatives.

New attractions and experiences

During the year, the park introduced updates to existing attractions, including enhancements to the Jungle River Cruise and Mickey’s PhilharMagic, as well as new dining concepts inspired by Disney films.

Seasonal programming remained a key draw, with events such as Christmas and Halloween continuing to attract visitors. December saw a record number of non-local guests, supported by new offerings including a snowy-themed experience in the World of Frozen.

Looking ahead, the resort will continue its anniversary celebrations until June 2026, alongside new experiences such as a robotic version of Olaf from Frozen, designed to interact with visitors using next-generation technology.

A Pixar-themed summer program, Pixar Summer Fest, is also planned, featuring new performances and interactive events across the park.

Expansion plans and outlook

Construction is ongoing for future expansions, including new Pixar- and Marvel-themed attractions aimed at strengthening the park’s long-term appeal.

The Pixar entertainment experience will debut next year as an immersive theatrical adventure, allowing guests to engage with beloved characters in a blend of real and digital environments.

A Hong Kong-exclusive Marvel-themed area is also in development, featuring a new attraction alongside immersive entertainment and retail offerings.

Sypko said the resort remains optimistic about its future.

“Supported by a growing base of Disney fans across key markets and a strong pipeline of new and innovative offerings, HKDL is optimistic about its long-term prospects and confident in its important role as an international travel destination for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area,” he said.
 

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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