logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Food delivery competition under review as Keeta revises terms

NEWS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The Competition Commission on Tuesday launched a public consultation on food delivery platform Keeta’s proposed commitments to relax exclusive arrangements with partner restaurants.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The consultation follows a resolution reached last November, under which Keeta agreed to modify its agreements with partner restaurants in two phases under Section 60 of the Competition Ordinance.

According to the watchdog, Keeta has proposed three key changes, including allowing partner restaurants to work with new or smaller platforms without losing incentives or preferential commission rates.

The delivery platform has also proposed a simplified process for restaurants wishing to move from exclusive arrangements to a multi-platform model. In addition, clauses that previously restricted restaurants from offering lower prices on their own sales channels or on other platforms will be removed.

The commission said the proposed measures address competition concerns in the online food delivery market and indicated its intention to accept them, subject to public feedback. The consultation will run until May 12.

It added that the commitments will become legally binding and enforceable under the Competition Ordinance if accepted, with monitoring and reporting mechanisms to ensure compliance.

In response, Keeta said it has already begun issuing revised contract terms to partners since February. The changes include allowing exclusive merchants to collaborate with smaller or newer platforms, streamlining platform-switching processes, and removing price restriction clauses.

“We believe healthy competition benefits the industry's sustainable development,” the company said, reiterating its commitment to deepen its presence in Hong Kong, foster a diverse market, and ultimately benefit consumers.

KeetaCompetition Commission

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Widespread, systemic anti-competitive practices found in HK building maintenance industry, says Competition Commission
NEWS
24-03-2026 18:31 HKT
Liu, left. ICBC Asia
ICBC Asia and Keeta reach strategic cooperation
FINANCE
30-01-2026 18:55 HKT
Keeta to amend partner restaurant agreements after competition watchdog’s concerns
NEWS
12-11-2025 15:20 HKT
Fake food delivery notifications aim to cash in on customers' wallets
NEWS
12-08-2025 19:59 HKT
Competition Commission searches 12 sites in swimming pool cartel case
NEWS
08-07-2025 17:32 HKT
(File Photo)
Govt sets 75pc homeowner agreement threshold to finalize Wang Chi House buyout plan
NEWS
8 mins ago
(File Photo)
Landmark ruling sees Hong Kong doctor permanently barred for national security conviction
NEWS
43 mins ago
(File Photo)
Tycoon's firm slapped with $980,000 fine for illegal structures at luxury home
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK Disneyland sees near-record performance amid anniversary boost
NEWS
1 hour ago
Govt set to bring Wang Chi House into $6.8b Wang Fuk Court buyout plan: sources
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:49 HKT
(File photo)
Local hotels see surges as mainland tourists swap Japan for Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.