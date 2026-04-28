Food delivery competition under review as Keeta revises terms

The Competition Commission on Tuesday launched a public consultation on food delivery platform Keeta’s proposed commitments to relax exclusive arrangements with partner restaurants.

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The consultation follows a resolution reached last November, under which Keeta agreed to modify its agreements with partner restaurants in two phases under Section 60 of the Competition Ordinance.

According to the watchdog, Keeta has proposed three key changes, including allowing partner restaurants to work with new or smaller platforms without losing incentives or preferential commission rates.

The delivery platform has also proposed a simplified process for restaurants wishing to move from exclusive arrangements to a multi-platform model. In addition, clauses that previously restricted restaurants from offering lower prices on their own sales channels or on other platforms will be removed.

The commission said the proposed measures address competition concerns in the online food delivery market and indicated its intention to accept them, subject to public feedback. The consultation will run until May 12.

It added that the commitments will become legally binding and enforceable under the Competition Ordinance if accepted, with monitoring and reporting mechanisms to ensure compliance.

In response, Keeta said it has already begun issuing revised contract terms to partners since February. The changes include allowing exclusive merchants to collaborate with smaller or newer platforms, streamlining platform-switching processes, and removing price restriction clauses.

“We believe healthy competition benefits the industry's sustainable development,” the company said, reiterating its commitment to deepen its presence in Hong Kong, foster a diverse market, and ultimately benefit consumers.