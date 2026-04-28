Transport services to be stepped up for Labour Day Golden Week travel

The Transport Department has stepped up coordination with local and cross-boundary public transport operators to enhance services during the upcoming Mainland Labour Day Golden Week, as increased passenger flows are expected across Hong Kong and its border crossings.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The department said arrangements have been made to facilitate travel for both residents and visitors, with major rail and road services set to increase capacity from April 30 through early May.

The MTR Corporation will strengthen East Rail Line services between Admiralty and Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau stations at different times between April 30 and May 5, while the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong Express Rail Link will add 13 extra pairs of trains daily between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Futian stations from April 30 to May 3.

Additional high-speed rail services will also be introduced on May 4 and 5, including extra trains between West Kowloon and Futian, as well as Shenzhen North. Temporary sleeper train services between West Kowloon and Beijing West will operate on April 30 and from May 5 to 7.

Cross-boundary bus services are also set to increase in frequency. The Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge shuttle bus is expected to run as frequently as once per minute during peak periods if demand requires, while the Lok Ma Chau–Huanggang shuttle bus may operate at intervals of around two minutes at peak times.

The department added that quotas for cross-boundary coach services will be expanded, and the frequency of local franchised bus routes connecting land boundary control points will be raised to levels higher than typical weekends. Operators have been asked to reserve sufficient vehicles and manpower to cope with demand.

With a surge in cross-border travelers anticipated, authorities urged the public to make use of public transport when traveling between Hong Kong, the Mainland and Macau.

The department’s Emergency Transport Coordination Centre will operate around the clock to monitor traffic conditions across districts, boundary crossings and major transport hubs, and to implement contingency measures where necessary.

An interdepartmental working group led by the Chief Secretary for Administration will oversee preparations across government departments to receive visitors and strengthen information dissemination, enabling the public and travelers to plan their journeys more effectively during the holiday period.

