Morning Recap - April 24, 2026

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Ambulance overturns after collision in Cheung Sha Wan, 3 injured, passers-by rush to help

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An ambulance overturned after colliding with a private car at the junction of Cheung Sha Wan Road and Tonkin Street late on Thursday night, leaving three people injured as passers-by rushed to assist at the scene.

Australian teen, 17, arrested in Hung Hom with $510,000 worth of drugs

A 17-year-old Australian boy was arrested in Hung Hom on Wednesday after police found a large quantity of suspected drugs, including cocaine, ice, ecstasy, magic mushrooms, LSD and dimethyltryptamine, with an estimated street value of about HK$510,000.

115 households return to Wang Fuk Court units on fourth day, Warner Cheuk visits residents seeking second trip

The fourth day of phased arrangements for residents of seven Wang Fuk Court blocks to return to their units saw 115 households (424 people) actually turn up on Thursday, as the government continues to support residents in retrieving belongings.

Teenager, 17, splashed with red paint at Diamond Hill shopping centre, attacker flees

A 17-year-old girl was splashed with red paint at Fung Tak Shopping Centre in Diamond Hill on Thursday night, leaving her with red stains on her hair, neck and fingers and causing eye irritation, police said.

World/China News

Iran shows off its control over strait, Israel warns of further attacks

Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday with video of its commandos storming a huge cargo ship, after the collapse of peace talks that Washington had hoped would open the world's most important shipping corridor.

Samsung workers protest over huge pay gap with SK Hynix, threaten long strike

Tens of thousands of Samsung Electronics workers rallied at a sprawling factory complex south of Seoul on Thursday, venting their anger over compensation levels ahead of a planned lengthy strike that could disrupt AI chip production.

Photo: Reuters

Blockchain billionaire Sun takes Trump family's crypto firm to court

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun on Tuesday sued World Liberty Financial, the digital currency venture co-founded by U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, alleging that World Liberty illegally froze his holdings of tokens issued by the company.

Chinese math prodigy who turned down MIT to become monk later returned to secular life and married

Liu Zhiyu, a Chinese International Mathematical Olympiad gold medalist who once declined a full scholarship to MIT to become a Buddhist monk, has drawn renewed attention after later returning to secular life and getting married.

Chinese mathematician Wins Two Major Prizes in One Week, Strengthens Fields Medal Bid

Wang Hong, a 35-year-old Chinese mathematician at New York University, secured two of mathematics' most prestigious awards within four days, solidifying her position as a top contender for the 2026 Fields Medal.

Market

Stocks close lower on fading hopes for quick Iran deal, mixed quarterly earnings

U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Thursday as hopes dimmed for a quick end to the Iran war, while investors grappled with a mixed bag of earnings reports as concerns resurfaced about AI-driven disruption across the software sector.

Editorial

AI cannot smell the roses: HK makes a quiet stand for connoisseurship through earthly garden delights

Amid a global tech race, a new exhibition at the Hong Kong Museum of Art argues that slowing down to observe nature isn't just aesthetic - it is a necessary human counterbalance to the machine.