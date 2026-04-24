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CHINA

Chinese math prodigy who turned down MIT to become monk later returned to secular life and married

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Liu Zhiyu, a Chinese International Mathematical Olympiad gold medalist who once declined a full scholarship to MIT to become a Buddhist monk, has drawn renewed attention after later returning to secular life and getting married.

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Liu first gained national fame as a secondary school student after winning multiple international math competitions. In 2006, he secured an IMO gold medal and was admitted to Peking University without entrance exams.

After graduating in 2010, he declined a full scholarship to MIT, a decision that surprised many, and chose instead to pursue Buddhism, becoming a monk at Beijing's Longquan Temple. He said he abandoned mathematics because he found the subject was "a path to loneliness" and wanted to "get close to the hearts of many people."

His decision drew strong reactions from his family, with his father telling the Global Times at the time: "I disapprove of what he did. I don't know what to do. He is an adult now."

During his time at Longquan Temple, known for integrating religious practice with academic and technological work, Liu reportedly spent up to 12 hours daily compiling Buddhist texts and managing the temple's social media platforms.

In 2018, he left the temple, citing frustration with daily routines and interpersonal issues. After several years as a wandering monk, he reappeared in August 2022 to co-found a psychological consulting company, providing consultation for those dealing with academic and work-related anxiety.

"I want to be more true to myself. No need to play the role expected by others," he said. "Psychology can work together with Buddhism. They're not contradictory."

In 2023, he announced he was returning to secular life, explaining that he had realised his heart was "closer to the wider public." A year later, he announced he had married, adding that his wife shares his Buddhist beliefs.

"Mathematics led me towards Taoism. Taoism led me towards Buddhism. Buddhism led me towards psychology. They all led me towards the vast universe," he wrote in his autobiography. "At every turn of my life, I had to leave behind past glories, but I gained precious life experience."

Liu Zhiyu math prodigy Buddhism

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