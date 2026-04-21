115 households return to Wang Fuk Court units on fourth day, Warner Cheuk visits residents seeking second trip

The fourth day of phased arrangements for residents of seven Wang Fuk Court blocks to return to their units saw 115 households (424 people) actually turn up on Thursday, as the government continues to support residents in retrieving belongings.

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The second round of arrangements opened five low-zone floors of Wang Cheong House and 10 low-zone floors of Wang Yan House. Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk visited Wang Cheong House to speak with two households, both of whom expressed hope for another opportunity to return, as their units were not severely damaged and still contained many items to retrieve.

Cheuk said the government understands their wishes and is actively following up on arrangements for residents to return again.

The average time residents spent entering and leaving the building was two hours and 13 minutes, with about 40 percent staying less than two hours and about 10 percent less than one hour. Sixty-one households made more than one trip up and down the building.

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An integrated enquiry counter received eight cases requesting police assistance over suspected lost property including watches, jewellery, cash and gold items. Police successfully recovered lost property in six cases. One case involved a seriously damaged unit where residents believed property may have been burned, while another showed no signs of ransacking with residents unable to provide property details.

Four cases involved residents seeking medical help and one case requested psychological counselling.

The government said over 1,000 personnel from various departments are deployed daily to support residents. Additional marquees have been set up outside the waiting area to create covered walkways for carrying belongings during occasional showers.