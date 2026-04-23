Man found dead in Tsim Sha Tsui guest house, 23 etomidate cartridges found

A 49-year-old man was discovered dead in a guest house room in Tsim Sha Tsui this morning, where police also found vaping cartridges suspected of containing the drug etomidate.



The body was discovered at approximately 6.19am at a guest house located at 80 Nathan Road.



According to reports, a friend of the 49-year-old male guest, surnamed Ma, called the authorities after finding him unconscious inside his room.



When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in the toilet, and pronounced him dead at the scene.



Investigators also recovered about 23 e-cigarette cartridges that are suspected of containing etomidate, a potent anesthetic.



The case has been classified as a "body found," and the official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

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