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NEWS

CHP warns of moderate dengue transmission risk as HK logs first local case

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

As Hong Kong recorded its first local dengue case of the year, health authorities said the risk of local transmission remains moderate but should not be overlooked. 

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The Centre for Health Protection(CHP) reported that the first case involved a 21-year-old man with good past health, who is currently in stable condition.

Speaking on a radio program this morning, Albert Au Ka-wing, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, noted the patient was likely infected by mosquito bites near his workplace, a construction site in Penny's Bay.

Au stated that authorities have ordered a temporary halt at the construction site until mosquito control measures are completed.

Considering the patient has been active in the Tai Wo Estate after the onset of his illness, Au added the CHP has set up a health consultation booth at Tai Wo Plaza, providing health assessments and free dengue fever antibody tests for citizens with relevant symptoms.

As of Wednesday, Hong Kong has recorded 13 dengue cases this year, with 12 imported and the newly confirmed local infection.

Rising temperatures and the approaching rainy season are creating ideal mosquito breeding conditions, he explained, adding that infection rates across Southeast Asia and neighboring regions remain high.

Au said authorities will continue work with relevant departments to strengthen monitoring work and mosquito prevention efforts.

He also reminded residents to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or headache — especially after travel.

Separately, Hong Kong has recorded five measles cases this year, including two imported from Indonesia and a small cluster linked to the airport. 

With measles vaccination coverage consistently above 95 percent across all age groups in the city, Au believed the chance of a large-scale outbreak remains low.

dengue feverCentre for Health Protection

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