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NEWS

Ex-domestic helper sought over $290,000 Pok Fu Lam jewelry theft

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

Police are investigating a theft case in Pok Fu Lam after jewelry worth about HK$290,000 was reported missing from a residential unit on Pok Fu Lam Road on Wednesday morning (Apr 22).

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At around 10am, a 51-year-old woman living in Pokfulam Gardens discovered that several pieces of jewelry were missing from her flat. Her husband assisted in reporting the case to police.

Officers arrived and conducted a preliminary investigation, estimating the loss at around HK$290,000.

The case has been classified as theft and is being handled by the Western District Crime Investigation Team.

A 42-year-old Filipino woman, a former domestic helper at the address, has been identified as a suspect. Police are now searching for her whereabouts.

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