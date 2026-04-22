Road resurfacing works to be commenced in several tunnels this year

The Highways Department will commence road resurfacing works this year on suitable sections of the Eastern Harbour Crossing, Western Harbour Crossing, Lion Rock Tunnel, and Airport Tunnel.

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The Transport and Logistics Bureau stated that it regularly inspects the road surfaces of all tunnels, conducting routine inspections daily or weekly depending on traffic volume, and detailed inspections every six months.

Regarding concerns raised by legislators about the wear and tear appearing again shortly after resurfacing, the authorities indicated that they have gradually switched to a different paving material that is more resistant to deformation and aging.

As for tunnel structural safety, the Bureau stated that tunnels generally undergo a comprehensive inspection every two years. Older tunnels such as the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, Lion Rock Tunnel, Kai Tak Tunnel, and Aberdeen Tunnel undergo more frequent comprehensive inspections, every six months to a year, including drilling and testing different sections of concrete.