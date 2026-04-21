LegCo steps up in support of HK's first five-year plan: Starry Lee

The Legislative Council (LegCo) has been fully mobilized to support the government in drafting and promoting Hong Kong's first-ever five-year plan, according to a statement from the Legislative Council Secretariat.

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The announcement followed Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s confirmation this morning that a consultation document for the city’s inaugural five-year plan is targeted for publication before the end of this quarter.

In the statement, LegCo President and committee chair Starry Lee Wai-king said she believes the newly established collaborative, executive-led mechanism will enhance the partnership and positive interaction between the legislature and the executive branch.

A unified effort for a strategic blueprint

Lee said lawmakers have formed expertise-based units to conduct research, analysis, and cross-sector consultations, supporting the government in crafting the city's five-year plan for future goals, strategies, and pathways across the economy, society, and livelihoods.

With the profound impact of the five-year plan on the citizens’ livelihood, Lee stressed that LegCo, a key member of Hong Kong governance team and an important pool of public opinions, has a duty to assist the government.

Lee noted that the House Committee has already established a "Subcommittee on Hong Kong's Work to Actively Dovetail with the National 15th Five-Year Plan," while the Panel on Development has set up a subcommittee focused on the Northern Metropolis.

To ensure the plan is comprehensive, Lee added that lawmakers will actively reach out to all sectors of society, inviting experts, industry representatives, and community groups to contribute, build consensus, and offer practical solutions to the government.

Citing a recent address from Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, that the five-year plan should highlight the Northern Metropolis, Lee revealed that LegCo members have already visited the area twice in the past month to learn about its latest developments.

She stated that LegCo will continue to conduct on-site visits to the Northern Metropolis to more accurately reflect views to the government.

A race against time: Stanley Ng

LegCo's chief coordinator, Stanley Ng Chau-pei, welcomed the government's plan to launch an early public consultation, noting that it provides more opportunity to gather broader public opinion and wisdom.

Despite a tight timeline, Ng believed the work should be done sooner rather than later, given this year marks the opening year of the National 15th Five-Year Plan.

He urged lawmakers to "race against time" to compile voices from all sides, with the ultimate goal of finalizing Hong Kong's plan within the year.

Ng further revealed that lawmakers have responded enthusiastically, sharing plans to discuss more detailed coordination mechanisms and feedback collection methods with House Committee Chairman Ronick Chan Chun-ying, LegCo President Starry Lee, and the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau.