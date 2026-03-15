Govt accelerates compilation of HK first five-year plan: Paul Chan

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Hang Seng Index falls 251 points on Friday as oil prices hover at US$100
13-03-2026 16:35 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Friday as oil prices hover US$100
13-03-2026 12:37 HKT
FS.com seeks up to US$213 million in Hong Kong IPO
13-03-2026 10:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls 78 points in early trading on Friday
13-03-2026 10:15 HKT
Citic Securities says Hong Kong regulators probed its local unit
12-03-2026 21:37 HKT
Hong Kong stocks narrow losses at close
12-03-2026 16:43 HKT
Hong Kong stocks extend losses by noon
12-03-2026 12:09 HKT
Major road closures expected for charity cycling event on Sunday
13-03-2026 17:31 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT