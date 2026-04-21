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NEWS

Two fatal crashes within four minutes leave two women dead

NEWS
48 mins ago
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Two separate traffic accidents within four minutes on Tuesday morning (April 21) claimed the lives of two women in different parts of Hong Kong. Both drivers were arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

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At about 8.53am, a 30-year-old mainland Chinese visitor holding a two-way permit was struck by a 5.5-ton truck near Yau Tong MTR station on Cha Kwo Ling Road while crossing the road. She was thrown more than 10 meters, while the truck reportedly lurched forward for around 15 meters. Its front windscreen was shattered, and strands of the victim’s hair were found on the left side mirror, with her glasses left on the road.

The visitor was rushed to United Christian Hospital but was later pronounced dead. The male truck driver was arrested.

Just four minutes later, at 8.57am, a 41-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a tour bus on Kwu Tung Road near Man Tin Cheung Park in Lok Ma Chau. She was crossing from the left when the bus failed to stop in time and struck her.

The woman was found unconscious in a pool of blood and taken to North District Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The 68-year-old bus driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Police are investigating both fatal incidents.

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