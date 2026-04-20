logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Son of 'King of Flashlights' admits to defrauding family of millions

NEWS
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The eldest son of "King of Flashlights" Anthony Sham Hon-sun pleaded guilty to a series of fraud charges after embezzling approximately HK$21.61 million from his parents' company by forging documents and mortgaging their properties.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Simon Sham Chun-man, the 57-year-old son of the industrial tycoon, admitted to five counts of fraud in the District Court.

The court heard that in 2023, he systematically took control of his parents' property investment company, Union Faith International Limited, by forging documents to appoint himself and an associate as the new directors and sole shareholders.

The scheme was uncovered in November 2023 when Sham's parents, who now reside in Canada, were denied a mortgage on one of their properties.

An investigation revealed that their son had already mortgaged three of their units in Marina Cove, Sai Kung, to five different finance companies, securing seven loans totaling HK$26.61 million.

The court was told that Sham's parents established Union Faith International Limited in 1992 for property investment. The company held a portfolio of eight properties and four car parking spaces with an estimated market value of HK$228 million.

The defendant's sister was the company secretary and held the company seal.

Between April and November 2023, Sham submitted four fraudulent documents to the Companies Registry, effectively seizing control of the company from his parents.

He used fabricated sales agreements, transfer documents, and board meeting minutes, which appeared to show his parents had sold him their shares for a nominal HK$1 each, to secure the loans.

After repaying some existing company loans, the majority of the embezzled funds were deposited into Sham's personal bank accounts. His parents and sister confirmed to the police that all the documents were fake and that they had never signed them. Sham was arrested on December 12, 2023.

In his mitigation, the defense stated that Sham, a married father of three, was driven by greed and used the money for investments, which ultimately led to his bankruptcy.

The defense painted a picture of a man who had fallen from grace, stating that as the eldest son, he was in line to inherit a "billion-dollar fortune" but is now homeless and living with friends. He expressed remorse and a desire to reconcile with his parents.

The judge has postponed sentencing until next month to allow for a background report to be prepared. Sham has been remanded in custody.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Pfizer, DiDi among new batch of 22 strategic enterprises committing to Hong Kong
NEWS
Just now
Man creates disturbance, strips in HKU study hall
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK to welcome nearly one million Mainland tourists during Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
1 hour ago
From relief to heartbreak: residents return to fire-damaged homes
NEWS
1 hour ago
District councilor accused of leading team to Wang Fuk Court owners' meeting
NEWS
1 hour ago
Former ESF kindergarten staff jailed 25 months for $640,000 bribery scheme
NEWS
1 hour ago
Airport Authority seeks investors for SKYTOPIA — 500-berth yacht hub near airport
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man found deceased in Tsuen Wan waters
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week
NEWS
2 hours ago
Teen mechanic’s first day ends in crash after Tesla hits storefront
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
23 hours ago
44th Hong Kong Film Awards red carpet kicks off with actors dazzling in glamour
NEWS
19-04-2026 18:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.