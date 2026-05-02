Golden Week sees over 213,000 crossings by Saturday morning; peak travel expected

Hong Kong's Immigration Department reported over 213,000 arrivals and departures by 10am on Saturday, the second day of mainland China's five-day Labour Day Golden Week holiday. The busiest checkpoints were Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau, as the city braces for an estimated six million total crossings during the festive period.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Immigration Department had previously projected that approximately five million of these six million crossings would occur via land-based control points.

The peak day for outbound travel is expected to be today with an estimated 636,000 departures. Inbound travel is anticipated to reach its highest point on tomorrow, with around 688,000 arrivals.

As of 10am today, a total of 213,000 people had already passed through Hong Kong's immigration checkpoints.

This included approximately 79,000 mainland visitors entering the city and around 59,000 Hong Kong residents departing.

The Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau checkpoints recorded the highest traffic, with about 35,000 and 32,000 crossings respectively.