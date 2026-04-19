The 44th HK Film Awards: Shu Qi named Best New Director, 'Sons of the Neon Night' dominates technical categories

The 44th Hong Kong Film Awards kicked off Sunday night, featuring 18 categories to honor the best Hong Kong films of 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A dynamic performance by Eason Chan Yick-shun, who was joined on stage by a live band, started the night. As the performance continued, artists Li Sum Ling, Bing Leung Chung-hang, Marife Yau and Sean Wong joined Eason Chan on stage. The background transformed into a colorful field landscape, earning warm applause from the audience.

The first award of the night, Best New Director, went to Shu Qi for her work on the film “Girl.” Shu, who won Best New Performer at the Hong Kong Film Awards 29 years ago, described the honor as a major milestone in her career.

Elizabeth Tang was named Best New Performer for her role in the film “Girlfriends,” a performance that also earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The film “Sons of the Neon Night” stood out in technical categories, winning awards for Best Costume & Makeup Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction.