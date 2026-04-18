Minibus driver with muscular dystrophy and cataracts jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

A 72-year-old minibus driver was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty in the District Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

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The court heard that on June 4, 2024, the driver, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and cataracts, struck and killed a 70-year-old woman as she crossed Chi Fu Road in Aberdeen.

In his ruling, Judge Stanley Chan noted that traffic was sparse at the time and the victim was the only person on the road.

He pointed out that the woman had slightly raised her right hand while crossing, a gesture the driver should have seen if he had been focused. The judge suggested the victim may have even intended to board the defendant's minibus, as she had already passed the front of the vehicle and was on its left side when she was hit.

In a letter of mitigation written by the driver himself, he explained that he had lived with muscle atrophy in his right leg since childhood but did not believe it impaired his ability to drive and therefore had not sought treatment.

The 20-year veteran driver expressed profound heartache and remorse for the loss of life, stating he had always prioritized road safety and wished to apologize to the deceased's family.

A separate letter from a social worker confirmed the defendant's deep regret and his willingness to take full responsibility for his actions.

Taking into account the defendant's advanced age and physical condition, Chan handed down a sentence of 12 months imprisonment.

The driver's license was also suspended for five years, and he was ordered to complete a driving improvement course at his own expense.