logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Minibus driver with muscular dystrophy and cataracts jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 72-year-old minibus driver was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty in the District Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The court heard that on June 4, 2024, the driver, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and cataracts, struck and killed a 70-year-old woman as she crossed Chi Fu Road in Aberdeen.

In his ruling, Judge Stanley Chan noted that traffic was sparse at the time and the victim was the only person on the road.

He pointed out that the woman had slightly raised her right hand while crossing, a gesture the driver should have seen if he had been focused. The judge suggested the victim may have even intended to board the defendant's minibus, as she had already passed the front of the vehicle and was on its left side when she was hit.

In a letter of mitigation written by the driver himself, he explained that he had lived with muscle atrophy in his right leg since childhood but did not believe it impaired his ability to drive and therefore had not sought treatment.

The 20-year veteran driver expressed profound heartache and remorse for the loss of life, stating he had always prioritized road safety and wished to apologize to the deceased's family.

A separate letter from a social worker confirmed the defendant's deep regret and his willingness to take full responsibility for his actions.

Taking into account the defendant's advanced age and physical condition, Chan handed down a sentence of 12 months imprisonment.

The driver's license was also suspended for five years, and he was ordered to complete a driving improvement course at his own expense.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(AI generated image for illustration purpose)
HK woman loses $7.7m to 'AI' crypto scam as city-wide fraud cases spike
NEWS
48 mins ago
Dramatic comeback and decisive win mark Hong Kong Sevens opening night
NEWS
12 hours ago
Man arrested in North District over suspected illegal goat slaughter
NEWS
13 hours ago
Youth Square unveils revitalized hub, supported by Jockey Club's $1.4b boost
NEWS
15 hours ago
Police thwart attempted Pokémon card shop burglary, arrest two suspects
NEWS
15 hours ago
Strong winds bring down scaffolding and trees in Ap Lei Chau, 3 hurt
NEWS
16 hours ago
Beer, costumes, and cheers: Hong Kong Sevens ignites Kai Tak in Golden Jubilee Year
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
Rosanna Law touts Kai Tak Sports Park as 'game changer' for event-driven economy
NEWS
17 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park gears up for Hong Kong Sevens with massive food lineup and dedicated staff
NEWS
17 hours ago
SPCA urges swift action on duty of care law after watchdog report
NEWS
17 hours ago
HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Zhou Yalin and Wang Chuanfu in 2018
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
FINANCE
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Elderly man stabbed in Sheung Wan, attacker at large
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.