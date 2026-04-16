Doctor and former lawmaker Kwok Ka-ki struck off medical register over National Security conviction

(File Photo)

The Medical Council of Hong Kong has indefinitely removed former lawmaker and urologist Dr. Kwok Ka-ki from the medical register on Thursday following a disciplinary hearing concerning his conviction under the National Security Law, marking the first time the council has held a hearing related to a national security case.

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The Medical Council held a disciplinary inquiry today into Dr. Kwok, who was previously imprisoned for 50 months for his role in the "47-person" pro-democracy primary case.

Dr. Kwok did not attend the hearing, nor did he appoint any legal representation.

The charge against him stated that as a registered medical practitioner, he was convicted by the High Court in 2024 of "conspiracy to commit subversion," a violation of Article 22(3) of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Crimes Ordinance.

In a written submission, Dr. Kwok argued that his conviction was unrelated to his medical practice, did not involve dishonesty or violence, and that his level of participation was limited, contending it should not be considered a serious offense.

However, the Medical Council's legal advisor urged the panel to consider the adverse impact of the conviction on the medical profession's reputation and the public interest, as well as Dr. Kwok's overall fitness to practice medicine.

Ultimately, the council's chairperson, Grace Tang Wai-king, ruled to remove Dr. Kwok's name from the doctors' register indefinitely.

Lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit, a member of the Panel on Health Services, expressed his respect for the Medical Council's decision. He stated that national security is of utmost importance, and since Dr. Kwok violated national security laws, it is reasonable to revoke his professional medical qualification.

Yang added that while opinions on the extent of an individual's involvement in illegal activities may vary, he trusts that the Medical Council has a set of established criteria for its judgments.