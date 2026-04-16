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NEWS

CHP investigate imported measles case in woman following trip to Indonesia

NEWS
58 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) is currently investigating an imported case of measles involving a 39-year-old woman who traveled to Indonesia, a country experiencing an ongoing measles outbreak, during her incubation period.

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The patient began experiencing symptoms including fever, a productive cough, and a sore throat on April 5, which was later followed by a skin rash.

She initially sought medical attention at the accident and emergency department of Eastern Hospital and also visited a private clinic.

As her symptoms persisted, she returned to Eastern Hospital on April 9 and was subsequently admitted for treatment.

A clinical sample from the patient tested positive for the measles virus upon nucleic acid testing. The CHP has confirmed that she has since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

During her infectious period, the woman visited several locations. Aside from her hospital and clinic visits between April 7 and 9, she also visited Tung Wah Eastern Hospital daily from April 3 to 5 to see a patient.

The CHP has already contacted the relevant clinic and hospitals to identify any close contacts and assess if any high-risk individuals were exposed.

As of 5pm today, a total of 187 individuals have been identified as close contacts.

This group includes one household member who lives with the patient and two other individuals who accompanied her during her hospital or clinic visits.

The remaining close contacts were people who were present in the same clinic or hospital wards during the same time as the patient.

The CHP has confirmed that, at present, none of the close contacts have shown any symptoms of measles. They will all remain under ongoing medical surveillance.

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