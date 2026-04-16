Man injured in suspected group attack in Jordan

A man was taken to hospital after reportedly being attacked by several individuals in Jordan on Thursday evening (Apr 16), police said.

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At around 6pm, the man reported to police that he had been assaulted by a group of individuals outside a shopping mall at 23 Jordan Road.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and found the victim bleeding. He was then transported to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

The circumstances and motive behind the incident remain under investigation. Police have classified the case as assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and are currently searching for the suspects involved.