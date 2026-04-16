John Lee meets with EU envoys to strengthen ties and explore cooperation

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, accompanied by several principal officials, hosted a luncheon on Thursday for the head of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and numerous EU member state consuls general to exchange views on economic and development issues, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and explore further opportunities for collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a post on his social media page following the meeting, Lee emphasized that the government highly values its relationship with the European Union and is committed to strengthening their connections.

He noted that amidst growing global tensions and market volatility, Hong Kong and the EU share a strong consensus on upholding multilateralism, supporting international rules-based organizations, and valuing open cooperation.

He affirmed that Hong Kong will continue to work with the EU and other like-minded economies to defend free and open trade, enhance cooperation, and build bridges for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Furthermore, Lee highlighted that the presence of 1,780 EU companies in Hong Kong is a powerful testament to the confidence these businesses have in the city's vibrant market and friendly business environment.

He reiterated Hong Kong's unique position as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" linking Chinese and Western cultures, stating that the city's extensive knowledge and experience can greatly assist EU enterprises in expanding into the vast markets of mainland China and the wider Asian region.