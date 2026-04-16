Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong returns with works from just $1,000

The 13th edition of the Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong will take over the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from May 14 to 17, offering original artworks priced from as low as HK$1,000.

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A total of 106 exhibitors will take part in the four-day event, which aims to make contemporary art accessible to a broader audience under the theme “See Art. Love Art. Own Art.” Seasoned collectors and first-time buyers alike will find thousands of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and mixed-media pieces gathered under one roof.

Beyond its role as a marketplace, the fair will feature Special Projects 2026, showcasing large-scale installations, experimental works and live performances designed to create immersive experiences for visitors.

A new Photography Feature will debut this year, where diverse lenses capture the city’s layered identity. Young Talent Hong Kong, meanwhile, will spotlight emerging artists and fresh creative voices.

The fair will also collaborate with the British Consulate General Hong Kong to present a curated selection of UK artists, led by Hugo Barclay, UK Fair Director of the Affordable Art Fair.

Interactive workshops and live demonstrations will be held throughout the event, encouraging visitors to engage directly with artistic processes.

Positioning itself as an accessible gateway to contemporary art priced under US$50,000, the fair reflects a segment described as “the real engine of the global art market,” according to the The Art Market Under $50,000 report by the Affordable Art Fair and ArtTactic.

The report noted continued resilience in the sector, with 69 percent of galleries expecting sales growth this year and 82 percent reporting stable or improved performance since the pandemic.

Art fairs remain the most important sales channel, accounting for 44 percent of gallery revenue, while 43 percent of galleries said they have seen an increase in new buyers compared with five years ago, highlighting the role of such events in expanding the collector base.